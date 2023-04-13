Dave Thomsen, 82

Dave Thomsen, age 82, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his home in Austin, Minnesota.

David Eugene Thomsen was born April 4, 1940, in Austin to Warren (Barney) Thomsen and Evelyn (Lunachek) Thomsen. Growing up, he spent much of his time on the farm of his grandparents, Edward and Otilia Lunachek. He held fond memories of that time, and his relationship with his Grandma Tilly, very dear to his heart.

Excelling in athletics (football, basketball, and track) Dave graduated from Austin High School in 1959 and went on to join the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS St. Paul before being honorably discharged in 1965.

Upon returning to his hometown, Dave was employed by the Austin Utilities Company. In 1969 Dave began his 36 year career with the Hormel Company.

Dave continued his passion and dedication for sports and athletic competitions competing in many marathons, full ironman triathlons, ultra-distance cycling events, and also the Birkebeiner Cross Country Ski Race. He enjoyed an accomplished career in cycling and was overall champion of the World Senior games in St. George, Utah in 1998. Riding for the Midwest Masters cycling team of Madison, Wisconsin, Dave achieved an abundance of personal goals while making many lifelong friends on the racing circuit.

In earlier years, Dave did a lot of woodworking, and was a familiar face at local auctions where he clerked and worked the ring for his father, Barney, the auctioneer. He loved his dogs-and, dogs in general, and was a wonderful dancer.

Tender of heart and humble of mind, Dave will be sorely missed.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Barney and Evelyn Thomsen, grandparents Carl and Kristine Thomsen and Edward and O’Tilia Lunachek, along with numerous aunts and uncles.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Julie Petit Thomsen; son Michael Thomsen, Minneapolis; daughter Angie (Thomsen) Davila, Hastings; grandson Dominic Davila, Minneapolis; sister Pennylu (Thomsen) Lex and brother-in-law Gary Lex, Fountain Hills, Arizona; mother-in-law Marylou Petit; brothers-in-law Tom and Kathy Petit, Paul Petit; sisters-in-law Janet and Steve Strauss, and Deb and Mike Strauss.

A Reception of Remembrance will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, April 21st at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. A private burial ceremony will be held at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Preston.

Memorials in Dave’s memory may be directed to the Southern Minnesota Bicycling Club (SMBC). Your gift will go toward the development of a bicycle skills course for the Austin Community.