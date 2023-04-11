Daniel J Cress, 74

On April 6th, 2023, on his 49th wedding anniversary, Daniel J Cress age 74 was called to his heavenly home by his savior Christ the Lord. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born to Henry and Lucille Cress on February 14th, 1949, in Rose Creek, MN. He was married to Suzanne Seering on April 6th, 1974, and they were blessed with four children.

He is survived by his wife, Sue, his children: Natasha (Daniel) Dickman, Benjamin (Patrycja) Cress, Cynthia (Ryan Houge) Cress, and Katherine (Larry) Bertolino; his grandchildren: Madelynn Dickman, Josephine Houge, Nathan Bertolino, Colton Dickman, Aryana Bertolino, Katja Bertolino, Matthew Cress, Nadya Cress, Giovanna Bertolino, and Alexandria Houge; his brother Randy (Carol) Cress, Timothy Cress and nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents and his sister Cheryl.

Dan served in the army from 1970-1972 and was a proud military veteran. He led a successful sales management career in the agricultural field and Subaru dealerships. He had a passion for exercise both at home and at the local YMCA for 5:00 AM swims. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and ten grandchildren.

A memorial gathering for Dan will take place on Saturday, April 15th, 2023, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, located at 510 Sullivan Avenue in Kaukauna, from 10:00 am until the time of the memorial service starting at 11:00. Internment will take place at the Highland Memory Gardens upon conclusion of the luncheon at the church.