Dale R. Tufte, 66

Dale Robert Tufte, age 66, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Glendalough of Austin. Dale was born April 16, 1957, in Austin, Minnesota, the son of Robert and Margaret (Mertens) Tufte. He was a lifelong Austin resident and was employed with Cedar Valley Services in their Top Flight Program, where he often enjoyed his afternoon break with a can of pop. Dale loved going for walks, shopping, and dipping his toes in a swimming pool. He cherished the friendships he built with his roommates and the staff at Glendalough. Dale also greatly enjoyed the time spent with his niece.

He is survived by his sister, Gayle (Mark) Patterson of St. Ansgar, Iowa; nephews, Bobby Patterson, John Patterson, Tim Anderson, Daniel (Kristen) Dobson, and Charlie Dobson; niece, Hannah Patterson. Dale was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Tufte Stanley.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. A private interment will be in Woodbury Cemetery, Lyle. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.