Council approves bids for materials, projects Published 6:16 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

During Austin City Council’s first bi-weekly meeting Monday night, they approved four resolutions on road construction-related business.

The four resolutions were bids for asphalt emulsion oil, bituminous materials, asphalt for street mill and overlay projects and asphalt street reconstruction projects.

The bids broke down as such:

• Asphalt emulsion oil: $54,450 Henry G. Meigs

• Bituminous materials: $326,250 Ulland Bros.

• Asphalt street mill and overlay projects: $338,828.95

• Asphalt street reconstruction projects: $1,895,750.82

Both the mill and overlay projects and street reconstruction projects came in under initial estimates of $427,287 and $1.97 million respectively.

In other news:

• The council also approved an opioid settlement agreement, a requirement as part of a large lawsuit brought by several state attorneys general against opioid makers for their roles in the opioid epidemic.

• The council welcomed in his first meeting new honorary council member Denver Ritz, who will fill the role for a total of six meetings.