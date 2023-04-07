Convictions: March 27-April 3 Published 5:44 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

— Melchor Barnabas, 24, Austin, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and fined $300 for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He must follow several conditions.He was also sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.

— Christopher Nathaniel Easley, 31, Faribault, was sentenced to 21 months in prison and fined $50 for felony third degree burglary-steal/commit felony or gross misdemeanor.

— Justin Willis Johnston, 46, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 339 days in jail. He was given credit for 26 days served.

— Ta Kaw, 29, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor hunting-firearm/archery-under the influence-alcohol. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 360 days in jail.

— Malik Lashun Lymon, 47, St. Cloud, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined $500 for felony domestic assault.

— Fernando Perez Taperia, 34, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 65 days in jail. He was given credit for 115 days served.

— Mario Sanchez Quinto, 38, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 59 days in jail. He was given credit for 121 days served.

— Si Si, 34, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor hunting-firearm/archery-under the influence-alcohol. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 360 days in jail.

— Jeb Lee Surritt, 37, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony escape from custody. He must follow several conditions. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $100 for gross misdemeanor user of a controlled substance possesses firearm. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 313 days in jail. He was given credit for 52 days served.

— Jeffrey Mitchel Weir, 54, Albert Lea, was sentenced to 130 months in prison for felony second degree criminal sexual conduct-significant relationship under 16 multiple acts.

— Brian Russell Bird, 48, LeRoy, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $900 for gross misdemeanor DWI-refuse to submit a chemical test; blood or urine as required by search warrant. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 362 days in jail. He was given credit for three days served.

— Dwight David Blanchard, 45, Hayfield, was sentenced to five years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony DWI refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 54 months in prison. He was also sentenced to 30 days in jail and was given credit for four days served.

— Mallissia Kay Carlson, 50, Grand Meadow, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $50 for gross misdemeanor violation of a restraining order within 10 years of a previous domestic violence related conviction. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 359 days in jail. He was given credit for six days served.

— Cory Glenn Flatness, 40, Albert Lea, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession.