Convictions: April 3-10 Published 8:37 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

— Jeffrey Gary Campbell, 58, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $400 for gross misdemeanor obstruct legal process-interfere with peace officer. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 177 days in jail. He was given credit for three days served.

— Steven Michael Corbo, 29, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.

— Blake William Johnson, 28, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor burglary-fourth degree-to commit misdemeanor. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 214 days in jail. He was given credit for 151 days served.

Email newsletter signup

— Karla Michelle Ortiz Robles, 30, Austin, was sentenced to one years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure.

— Tyjuan Lavelle Williams 35, Austin, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for felony fifth degree drugs-possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount of marijuana.

— Brian Russell Bird, 48, LeRoy, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $900 for gross misdemeanor DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; blood or urine as required by search warrant. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 362 days in jail. He was given credit for three days served.

— Vernon Lyle Wiegert, 64, Stewartville, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety.