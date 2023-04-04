Community Salute: Idea built on shared vision Published 5:56 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The idea of a whitewater park coming to Austin is an intriguing idea, but it still lies a long ways off and will rely on a feasibility study and plenty of discussion after that.

Still, it has to be commended, the community drive that has led the project this far. It hasn’t been just a few people running off into other directions with hopes of bringing something to Austin. It’s people coming together with a clear vision for what they are hoping for and making sure to involve the right people.

From Nathan Smit’s original idea to the city agreeing to putting in $10,000 for the feasibility study, the idea maybe seems a little closer than it otherwise would be.

Email newsletter signup

The group is also making great efforts to ensure that the public remains in the loop as far as intentions and planning and that is another key.

This is not an idea that will leave people wondering what comes next or even what’s in for them. This well thought out idea is taking the necessary steps to bring all parties together so they can not only help, but so they can be part of the process.

The whitewater park is not a done deal, and has a long way to go, but the reality is much more possible because the right people are being involved in the idea and could very well end with a positive viewing of down the river without a paddle.