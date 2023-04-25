Chief Deputy May honored ahead of retirement Published 6:58 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

During Tuesday’s Mower County Board of Commissioners Meeting, the county honored its longest tenured Mower County Sheriff’s Office employee, Chief Deputy Mark May, who will be retiring after over 33 years.

The ceremony was held among a packed meeting room with many county departments being represented either in person or over Zoom.

“Mark, it’s been an honor and a privilege,” said Deputy Dave Pike, who will be next in line for the position. “You’ve been a great mentor; someone to look up to all these years. The office you’ve represented so well, it’s a true honor to not just be replacing you, but following in your footsteps. The best part is yet to come, Mark, so enjoy it.”

Pike was one of many to honor the long term deputy, who has been chief deputy for over 20 of those 33 years, serving prior to that both as a deputy and then a detective.

However, May wasn’t just known for his work within the MCSO. He was also valued partner with the Austin Police Department.

“(Mark) is always willing to bend over backwards to help his folks and folks within the city,” APD Chief David McKichan said. “Just an outstanding partner in my 25 years here.”

That willingness to help has been a standout quality of May’s during his time with the MCSO, noted by Sheriff Steve Sandvik.

He said that it’s been an honor to work with May.

“Mark is always willing to step up,” Sandvik said. “We don’t want you to go, but I do want you know that the best part is coming. The memories, the good things you’ve done with everybody … we’re always there for you.”

For his part, May said he would value his time with the Sheriff’s Office and was also thankful for family and friends.

“I just want to thank my family for their support,” May said. “I worked with a lot of great sheriff’s. The support I got from our department, agencies I worked with, department heads, County Attorney’s Office … it’s basically one team.”

“I’m going to miss the people,” he added. “I’ll miss the job a little bit. It’s been a lot of fun and rewarding.”

In Other News:

Commissioners approved a purchase agreement for 22.5 acres with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, next to the Cedar River across from Meadow Greens Golf Course. The property will become part of Minnesota’s Outdoor Recreation System. It will also become part of the Ramsey Mill Pond WMA. Look to Saturday’s edition for more information.