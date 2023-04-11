Charles W. Moline, 68

Charles William Moline, age 68, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his home in Austin. Charles was born in Wabasha, Minnesota, on February 24, 1955, to George and Marie (Milliren) Moline. In 1963, his family moved to Austin, Minnesota, where he graduated from Austin High School having earned the honor of being the Minnesota State Chapter President of the DECA organization. Following high school, he attended Austin Community College where he met the love of his life Mary Bendixen. On August 10, 1974, he and Mary were married, and they were blessed with two daughters, Stephanie and Suzanne. Charles started his working career at St. Paul Clothiers followed by Moline Sports both of which he worked with his family. Charles began his insurance and investment career working for Principal Financial Group, before becoming the owner of his own insurance and investment brokerage firm in Austin. He worked hard his whole life to establish a very successful business, meeting and surpassing many goals. Charles had a passion for helping the many people of Austin and surrounding communities with all of their insurance and investment needs. Charles had many accomplishments, one of which was carrying on a family tradition of being a 32nd degree Mason. He was also a longtime member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Charles loved to play guitar and sing by the campfire with his family. Over the years one of Charles’ biggest joys was going up north to “The Cabin” with his whole family where many lake days on the pontoon were spent, even though he never learned how to swim. He enjoyed golf, a good game of gin with Mary and loved his golden retriever he called, Charlie’s girl. He loved more than ever his four grandchildren, Nathan (Opie), Jordyn (Baby Cakes), Nicholas (Eddie), and Olivia (Sassy Pants). They were the light of his life, and he was so proud of them and all they have accomplished. He was their Baapa. Charles was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, son, brother, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. His smile and personality could light up a room.

Survivors include his wife and best friend, Mary Moline; mother, Marie Moline; daughters, Stephanie (Tom) Grotbo and Suzanne Schmidt; four grandchildren, Jordyn and Nicholas Grotbo, and Nathan and Olivia Schmidt; siblings, Jeffrey (Terrance Franklin) Moline and Steve (Shelly) Moline; niece, Elizabeth Moline; sister-in-law, Linda Andersen and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, George Moline; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Marjorie Bendixen; and brother-in-law, Oluf Andersen.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin, with a Masonic service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday at the church one hour prior to the service. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.