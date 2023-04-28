Celebrate the Best of Mower County Published 6:29 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

Starting this past Wednesday, the Austin Daily Herald opened up the nomination round of its annual Best of Mower County.

This contest is an important part of what we do down here, and in many ways gets to the heart of a healthy community. This isn’t an agency or group recognizing a business, individual or organization through the nomination. This is the people themselves. Those people who visit local businesses or are our neighbors and friends.

It also creates a fun kind of competition as you the voters, through your nominations, seek to recognize those around you.

“Competition is a great thing in our community,” Herald Publisher Crystal Miller said. “It forces each of us to do our best and to continue to strive for excellence.”

As already stated, the nomination round began Wednesday and will go through May 15, 2023. The voting round is available June 1 through July 6. A ballot will also be available in our print publication on June 7.

One random participant will be drawn from the nomination round and one random participant will be drawn from the voting round to each win a one year digital membership to the Herald.

We urge each and every one of you to take part in this competition to recognize those who would be crowned Best of Mower County.

Visit https://www.austindailyherald.com/contests/ and for print reader directions, visit www.austindailyherald.com and click on the top tab that says “contests.”