Carlson holds down Waseca, but BP softball team comes up short Published 8:11 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The Blooming Prairie softball team dropped its season opener when it lost to Waseca 1-0 in Waseca Tuesday.

Haven Carlson struck out seven and she allowed zero earned runs for BP (0-1 overall.

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (L) 6 IP, 3 H, 5 BB, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-2; Lexi Stcekelberg, 2-for-2; Haven Carlson, 1-for-3