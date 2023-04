Cannon Falls blasts Blooming Prairie Published 2:55 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The Blooming Prairie softball team lost to Cannon Falls 20-5 in BP Tuesday.

Macy Lembke had two RBIs for BP (3-2 overall).

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (L) 4 1/3 IP, 11 H, 5 BB, 14 R, 11 R, 4 K; Macy Lembke, 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, R, BB; Shawntee Snyder, 2-for-4, double, RBI, R; Anna Haberman, 2-for-3, 2 R; Ella Smith, 1-for-1, double