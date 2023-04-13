Bruins’ Salani commits to Dartmouth Published 2:44 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

Austin Bruins forward Austin Salani recently announced his commitment to continue his education and play NCAA Division I hockey at Dartmouth College.

Salani, 19, is in his second season in Austin and in the NAHL. The native of Hancock, Michigan, has appeared in 109 career Regular Season Games and has a total of 24 goals and 42 assists totaling 66 points. This season, Salani has played in 52 games and has a career-highs in goals (15) and assists (32).

“I am proud to announce my commitment to play Division I college hockey and further my education at Dartmouth,” said Salani. “I want to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for all the help along the way.”

Dartmouth College is a private Ivy League research university in Hanover, New Hampshire. It was established in 1769 by Eleazar Wheelock, it is one of the nine colonial colleges chartered before the American Revolution. The Dartmouth Big Green are members of ECHC Hockey and play their games out of Thompson Arena.