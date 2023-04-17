Bruins close out with a win, will begin playoffs Friday Published 1:00 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

The Austin Bruins snapped a five-game losing streak when they beat the Minot Minotauros 2-0 to close out the regular season in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Austin, which is the top seed in the NAHL Central Division, will now begin its pursuit of its first Robertson Cup appearance since 2015.

The Bruins host the Minotauros at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the first two games in a best of five series in the NAHL Central Division semifinals.

The series will be a family affair as Austin forward Walter Zacher, who has 32 goals and 23 assists, is the older brother of Minot goalie Lawton Zacher, who was 16-10-0-3 overall with a save percentage of 92 this season.

The Zachers are from Buffalo, NY.

Matt MacArthur stopped all 24 shots he saw in net to get the win for the Bruins on Saturday.

SCORING SUMMARY

Minot 0 0 0 – 0

Austin 0 1 1 – 2

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Walter Zacher (Josh Giuliani, Jack Malinski) 15:46

Third period

(A) Damon Furuseth (Bryan Gilman, Jackson Luther) 9:54

Shots: Austin – 36; Minot – 24

Power plays: Austin 0-for-3; Minot – 0-for-5