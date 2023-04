Brownsdale United Methodist Church to host lunch Published 8:32 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

The Brownsdale United Methodist Church, located at the intersection of Highway 56 and Pleasant Street, will host a Community Noon Lunch at noon on Monday, April 17.

The meal will include hotdishes, salads, bun, pie or dessert and beverage. Free will offerings accepted.

For more information contact Susan Amick at 1-507-438-5021.