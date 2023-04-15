BREAKING: Fire damages Rodeway Inn, cause unknown Published 7:18 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

1 of 2

Firefighters from three different departments were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn & Suites Friday night for a fire that caused substantial damage to the location.

According to Fire Chief Jim McCoy, the Austin Fire Department was dispatched to the Rodeway at around 5:45 p.m. Friday on a report of both fire and smoke coming from an electrical room of the premises. Heavy black smoke could be seen issuing from the west side of the building and at one point flames could be seen coming from a small opening in the roof above where the fire was thought to have started.

Both Brownsdale and Mapleview fire departments also responded for mutual aid.

Email newsletter signup

A cause of the fire has yet to be determined and the State Fire Marshall had been called and is responding to further investigate.

Check back to the Austin Daily Herald as more information becomes available.