UPDATE: Body discovered Tuesday morning labeled suicide Published 10:31 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The Austin Police Department has determined that a body discovered near Todd Park Tuesday morning was a suicide.

According to a release by APD Chief David McKichan Tuesday, the body was that of a 22-year-old male that was reported missing by family members just after midnight on Monday.

“That this was a self-harm case was evident from the scene,” McKichan said. “APD staff worked on this along with the Medical Examiner’s Office and (Mower County Sheriff’s Office).”

The body was discovered Tuesday morning during a second search of the area by APD and the Sheriff’s Office, which expanded on initial searches of a smaller area on Monday.

Searches were also conducted on foot.

The person’s car was discovered unoccupied in Todd Park’s northwestern parking shortly after the report was made.

The body was discovered several yards west of 11th Street NE.

“Law enforcement did locate the gentleman deceased in the wood line,” McKichan said. “This was along a Cedar River non-main channel riverbank outside of the park boundaries.”

McKichan said the man was last seen on March 31, indicating: “nothing at that time indicated that he was endangered.”



