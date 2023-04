BP boys take first, LP’s Walkup shines at Medford Invite Published 2:49 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The Blooming Prairie boys took first and the BP girls took second in the Medford track and field Tuesday.

Lyle-Pacelli’s Winston Walkup took first in the 100-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles and the discus.

BOYS RESULTS

Email newsletter signup

110-meter hurdles: Winston Walkup (LP) (first, 19.77)

100-meter dash: Sam Smith (BP) (first, 12.20)

4 x 200-meter relay: Micah Donnelly, Derek Kubicek, Jacob Pauly, Cade Christianson (BP) (first, 1:39.64)

1600-meter run: Ty Fortysek (BP) (first, 5:11.16); Will Sunde (BP) (second, 5:13.27)

4 x 100-meter relay: Micah Donnelly, Derek Kubicek, Cole Wangen, Sam Smith (BP) (first, 47.45)

300-meter hurdles: Winston Walkup (LP) (first, 47.46); Stephen Fennel (BP) (second, 47.54)

800-meter run: Andrew Frederick (LP) (second, 2:26.15)

200-meter dash: Micah Donnelly (BP) (29.85)

3200-meter run: Comlan Assogba (LP) (first, 12:06.52)

High jump: Sam Smith (BP) (first, 5-10)

Pole vault: Cole Wangen (BP) (first, 11-0)

Long jump: Cole Christianson (BP) (first, 18-2.50); Grayson Bickler (LP) (second, 17-5)

Triple jump: Derek Kubicek (BP) (first, 39-3.50); Andrew Frederick (LP) (second, 37-0.50)

Discus: Winston Walkup (LP) (first, 123-1)

Shot put: Owen Krueger (BP) (first, 42-7)

GIRLS RESULTS

4 x 800-meter relay: Chloe McCarthy, Abby Smith, Lila Quail, Gloria Hernandez (BP) (first, 11:37.91)

100-meter hurdles: Claire Rennie (BP) (first, 19:53)

1600-meter run: Gloria Hernandez (BP) (first, 5:51.10); Kirsten Koopal (LP) (second, 6:11.54)

400-meter dash: Chloe McCarthy (BP) (first, 1:06.58)

300-meter hurdles: Claire Rennie (BP) (fist, 55.24); Lexi Lewis (LP) (second, 57.45)

800-meter run: Claire Bisanti (LP) (second, 2:58.15)

200-meter dash: Chloe Weber (BP) (second, 29.85)

3200-meter run: Kirsten Koopal (LP) (first, 13:29.73)

4 x 400-meter relay: Kirsten Koopal, Lexi Lewis, Kendahl Lewis, Lucia Valesco (LP) (first, 5:02)

High jump: Annaka Forsberg (BP) (first, 5-4)

Pole vault: Clare Rennie (BP) (first, 7-6)

Triple jump: Chloe McCarthy (BP) (first, 31-9)

Discus: Sophie Thomas (BP) (second, 100-6)