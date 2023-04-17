Blue Devils sweep Minnesota State Published 1:20 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

The Riverland Community College softball team swept Minnesota State by scores of 9-6 and 14-2 in Riverland Friday.

The Blue Devils (5-7 overall) smashed four home runs in the opener.

RCC 9, Minnesota State 6

RCC pitching: Olivia Bero (W) 7 IP, 7 H, 5 BB, 6 R, 5 ER, 7 K

RCC hitting: Mallory Luhring, 2-for-3, R, 2 BBs; AJ Richard, 1-for-3, HR, RBIs, 2 BBs, R; Destiny Gray, 1-for-4, 2 R, BB; Olivia Bero, 3-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Camryn McQuery, 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Olivia Reilly, 3-for-4, double; Megan Johnson, 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Gloria Cortez, 1-for-3; Kearah Schaefer, 1-for-4

RCC 14, Minnesota State 2

RCC pitching: Megan Johnson (W) 5 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 2 ER, 2 K

RCC hitting: Mallory Luhring, 2-for-2, RBI, 3 R, 2 BBs; AJ Richard, 1-for-3, RBI, BB, R; Destiny Gray, 2-for-3, 3 RBIs 2 R; Camryn McQuery, 3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Olivia Reily, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Megan Johnson, 1-for-2, RBI, 2 R, BB; Gloria Cortez, 1-for-2, 2 R, BB; Kearah Schaefer, 0-for-1, RBI, R, BB; Allison Arntzen, 1-for-1