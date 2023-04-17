Blue Devil baseball team splits a doubleheader in RCTC Published 1:11 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

The Riverland Community College baseball team split a doubleheader against RCTC as it lost 11-3 and won 13-3 in Rochester Friday.

Hunter Vikemyr went six-for-seven on the day with three RBIs for RCC (22-6 overall).

Vikemyr is now hitting .460 with 14 doubles, three triples and 26 RBIs in 28 games.

RCTC 11, RCC 3

RCC pitching: Max Schumacher (L) 5 IP, 11 H, 2 BB, 10 R, 6 ER, 6 K; Jesus Aquino, 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 K

RCC hitting: Hunter Vikemyr, 2-for-3, 2 R; Jared Grams, 2-for-3; Joshua Fernandez, 4-for-4, 2 RBIs; Dylan Gillespie, 0-for-4, RBI; Taiko Ishikawa, 1-for-4

RCC 13, RCTC 3

RCC pitching: Hunter Vikemyr (W) 6 IP, 7 H, 3 BB, 3 ER, 4 K

RCC hitting: Hunter Vikemyr, 4-for-4, double, 3 RBIs; Evan Hubatch, 2-for-3, 3 RBIs, 2 BBs; Jared Grams, 2-for-4, RBI, R; Joshua Fernandez, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, R, BB; Drew Copley, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Dylan Gillespie, 0-for-3, R; Taiko Ishikawa, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Jake Bryant, 1-for-3, R; Max Diluzio, 2-for-2, 3 R, BB; Harrison Hanna, 2 R