Blue Devil baseball team gets a split at RCTC

Published 3:13 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Riverland Community College baseball team split a doubleheader with RCTC when they won 6-5 and lost 6-5 at Mayo Field Tuesday.

Asahi Soto struck out six to score the game one win for RCC (23-7 overall).

RCC 6, RCTC 5

RCC pitching: Asahi Sato (W) 5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 BB, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 K; Brenden Groth, 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 1 K

RCC hitting: Hunter Vikemyr, 0-for-3, BB; Evan Hubatch, 2-for-4, double, RBI; Jared Grams, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Drew Copley, 1-for-4, double, R; Dylan Gillespie, 1-for-3, R; Taiko Ishikawa, 1-for-4, double, RBI, R; Jake Bryant, 0-for-3, RBI, R

RCTC 6, RCC 5

RCC pitching: Chace Frey (L) 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 BB, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 K; Brenden Groth 2/3 IP, 0 R, 2 K

RCC hitting: Hunter Vikemyr, 1-for-4, double, RBI, R; Jared Grams, 1-for-3, double, RBI, R; Joshua Fernandez, 1-for-2, RBI, 2 BBs; Dylan Gillespie, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs, R; Taiko Ishikawa, 1-for-4

