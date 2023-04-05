BIDS/FOOD MANAGEMENT Published 8:41 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Lyle ISD #497 is requesting proposals for school food service management services. The Food Service Management Company would provide management services according to requirements of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Minnesota Department of Education.

To obtain a copy of the Request for Proposals, contact: Bradley Carlton, Business Manager

Food Service Management Companies may submit proposals to:

Lyle ISD #497

700 2nd Street

Lyle, MN 55953

Lyle ISD #497 reserves the right to reject any proposal for a sound, documented reason or to reject all proposals if there is an insufficient number of proposals.

An optional pre-proposal meeting is scheduled for April 19, 2023 at 3:00PM at 700 2nd Street, Lyle, MN 55953.

All proposals must be submitted no later than 3:00 PM on May 3, 2022. All proposals should be delivered in a sealed envelope and addressed to the Lyle ISD #497 and be clearly marked: Food Service Management Proposal.

