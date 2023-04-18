Beverly J. Bowers, 74

Beverly Jean (Dahl) Bowers, 74, of Adams, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at her home with her husband by her side.

Beverly was born February 5, 1949 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota to Donald and Thelma (Engen) Dahl. Bev grew up on a farm in Elbow Lake, Minnesota where she was active in band and 4H. She graduated from Elbow Lake High School with the Class of 1967. Bev went on to attend Moorhead State College where she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in 1971. She enjoyed a 42 year teaching career.

On September 7, 1969 she was united in marriage to Larry Bowers. Bev and Larry raised two daughters, Brenda and Lynn. Bev loved walking, and enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, reading, playing piano, and scrapbooking. She also enjoyed her birthday club, and book club, and treasured time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Bev is survived by her husband, Larry Bowers of Adams; daughters, Brenda Dahle of Genoa, WI, and Lynn (Craig) Helgeson of Rose Creek; grandchildren, Amanda (Mike) Haskin of Rochester, Zachary (Andrea) Dahle of Ellendale, Alyssa Dahle (Col) of Owatonna, Nickolas Dahle (Taitelynn) of West Concord, Kendra Helgeson and Kaden Helgeson of Rose Creek; 5 great grandchildren; siblings, Kathy (Craig) Damstrom of Alexandria, Pastor Bob (Lois) Dahl of Wilmar, Charlotte (Wayne) Lehne of Appleton, Dawn (Dave) Cooper of Alexandria; nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 21st at Little Cedar Lutheran Church with the Reverend Jeremy Johnson officiating. Visitation will be at the Adams Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Little Cedar Cemetery.