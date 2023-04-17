Barbara J. Buck, 77

Barbara Jane Buck, of Austin, age 77, passed away April 12, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. Barbara Jane (Olson) Buck was born August 30, 1945, to Joseph and Mildred Olson in Austin. She enjoyed growing up shooting archery, ice skating, and biking around town. She was an Austin High School graduate. She married Terry Buck on September 12, 1964. They lived in Brownsdale and raised two children, Kevin and Wendy. Barbara worked at JCPenney in Austin and Rochester. She worked for 25 years at Hormel Foods. Barbara enjoyed reading books, gardening, and watching Viking games. She was a very good listener if you called her on the phone.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Terry; and her siblings, Richard Olson, Arlene Shults, and Marjorie DeRaad. She is survived by her son, Kevin Buck of Claremont, MN; daughter, Wendy Kusick and her husband, Thad of Austin, MN; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister, Ruth Olson; and brother; David Olson.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, rural Waltham, Minnesota. Interment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery-Waltham, MN. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.