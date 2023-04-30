BAKKEN VARIANCE Published 6:45 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A VARIANCE FROM THE AUSTIN CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Austin has received an application from Brian Bakken at 1704 20th St SW for a variance to allow a 15×32 addition be added to a garage on his 1.46 acre lot.

Said petition will be heard at a regular meeting of the Austin City Planning Commission on Tuesday, May 9th, at 5:30pm in the Council Chambers of the Austin Municipal Building located at 500 4th Avenue NE at which time you may appear, if you desire, either in person, or by agent or attorney, in opposition to or in support of the petition.

BY ORDER OF THE AUSTIN CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

/s/ Holly Wallace

Planning and Zoning Administrator

