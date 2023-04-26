Autism Friendly Austin’s Cosplay Con coming in May Published 3:39 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

The Hormel Historic Home will be hosting Autism Friendly Austin’s Cosplay Con from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

Cosplay Con is an event geared toward those 15 years and older to have a whole lot of fun in a friendly, exciting, and inclusive atmosphere. Younger registrants may attend with a parent or guardian present.

Cosplay is the art of costume role-playing. All activities and events are focused on supporting cosplay by sharing, learning, getting into character, costuming, being a community, and having a great time. There will be vendors, contests, food, prizes, and more.

Email newsletter signup

The pre-registration cost is $15 per person (or $20 at the door) with a light dinner and drinks included. Please register in advance to allow for adequate preparation.

Register by going to www.hormelhistorichome.org and clicking the Autism Programming Quick Link.

For additional event information please contact: Beth Tobak, Community Autism Resource Specialist, at beth@hormelhistorichome.org or 507-433-4243