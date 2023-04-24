Authories search for man in Geneva shooting Published 8:42 am Monday, April 24, 2023

Authorities are looking for a man believed to have shot at a vehicle outside the Geneva Bar and Grill early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at 12:50 a.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired at a vehicle at the bar, 101 W. Main St. in Geneva. Deputies were also notified that the suspect was a male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and jeans and the male ran south from Geneva Bar.

When deputies arrived on scene, they saw several people running to their vehicles and leaving the parking lot. Deputies spoke to several people that were still at the bar and learned that a fight had broken out inside of the bar between approximately 10 people. The fight moved outside to the parking lot, when one of the males that was involved went to a vehicle and grabbed a handgun and fired two rounds into the air. Nobody was injured from these shots, and the male left on foot after firing the shots.

Just after the incident at Geneva Bar, one of the vehicles (white GMC Sierra) that left the bar stopped at the intersection of North Central Avenue and First Street Northeast to let a male cross the road. Once the male crossed the road and the truck continued, the male started to shoot at the truck.

The driver of the truck told authorities he heard four shots and heard bullets hitting his truck. The driver heard the rear passenger tire hissing and the tire lost air rapidly. The driver gave the deputies the same description that the deputies had received earlier. There were two people in the truck at the time it was shot, and neither individual was hurt.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

No arrests have been made at this time. The release stated this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office at 507-377-5200 option 5.

More information will be released when it is available.