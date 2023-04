Austin tennis team blanked by Panthers Published 7:40 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

The Austin boys tennis team lost to Rochester Century 7-0 in Paulson Courts Thursday.

The Packers (1-5 overall) lost every match in two sets.

Singles

No. 1 Prabhav Kaginele (RC) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Cameron Nelson (RC) def. Nathan Danielson (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Rowan Johnson (RC) def. Michael Garry (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 Owen McMaster (RC) def. Micah Peterson (A) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 David Sohn/Jason Zheng (RC) def. Marcos Castro/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Soren Krych/Timothy Schroeder (RC) def. Kyler Flanders/Lucas Rust (A) 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 Caleb Baker, Rochester/Dean Wang (RC) def. Samuel Mata/Gavin Matyas (A) 6-0, 6-0