Austin Public Schools welcomes AHS principal Published 12:58 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

Austin Public Schools has announced that Matt Schmit has been selected as Austin High School’s new principal. This appointment follows a comprehensive search process to find the right candidate for the position.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Schmit lead Austin High School,” said Superintendent Dr. Joey Page in a news release Thursday.

Schmit brings over 20 years of experience and expertise to the role, including being the interim principal since January. His knowledge will be invaluable as we continue implementing Austin High School’s strategic priorities.

“With his extensive experience and dedication to Austin Public Schools and the Austin community, we are confident that he will be a strong leader and advocate for the students and staff of AHS,” Page said.

Schmit was selected as interim high school principal in the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year.

“I am honored to accept the Austin High School principal position,” Schmit said. “Austin High School has a rich tradition of academics and extracurriculars and has been a big part of my life for over 30 years. I look forward to working with students, parents, staff, and community to continue our mission to Inspire, Empower and Accelerate so all students are prepared to make a difference in the world.”

To learn more about Austin Public Schools, visit: http://www.austin.k12.mn.us.