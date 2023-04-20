Austin Public Schools announces new director of Facility Services Published 4:22 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Austin Public Schools is pleased to announce the hiring of Joe Adamson as the district’s new Director of Facility Services.

“I’m very excited to be transitioning into this new role,” Adamson said. “I look forward to collaborating with all staff to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

Adamson is a graduate of Riverland Community College, who holds numerous electrical and maintenance certifications. He has been employed at Austin Public Schools as Grounds Foreman since 2011.

Email newsletter signup

“We are excited to have Mr. Adamson take on this leadership role in Austin Public Schools,” said Executive Director of Finance and Operations Andrew Adams. “He brings 20 years of experience in public and private project management and construction. We are confident that his commitment to Austin Public Schools will accelerate our strategic priorities around facilities for all students and staff.”

To learn more about Austin Public Schools, please visit http://www.austin.k12.mn.us.