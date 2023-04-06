Austin native named Division I men’s hockey coach of the year Published 8:37 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

1 of 1

Austin native and Minnesota Gophers head coach Bob Motzko has won the Spencer Penrose award, which is given to the Division I men’s hockey coach of the year.

Motzko is the second ever Minnesota coach to win the honor and the award comes as the Gophers prepare to compete in the program’s 23rd all-time appearance in the NCAA Frozen Four.

Motzko has also been named Big Ten Coach of the year in three of the last four seasons and he surpassed the 100-win total for his career in January.

Email newsletter signup

Minnesota’s 57 points in the Big Ten this season were the most in conference history and the Gophers have put together three straight 20-plus win seasons under Motzko.

The Gophers (28-9-1 overall) will take on Boston University at 4 p.m. today in Tampa Bay in the Frozen Four.