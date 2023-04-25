Austin man faces several weapon, drug charges Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

An Austin man with a substantial history of drug-related crimes has been arrested and charged again.

Tyler Merle Naatz, 32, made his first appearance in Mower County District Court Wednesday, April 19, and faces three felony charges of violent felon in possession of a firearm, violent felon in possession of ammunition and third degree drug possession.

He is also facing two gross misdemeanors for second degree DWI and driving after cancellation and a petty misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Email newsletter signup

He is scheduled for an initial appearance on May 1.

According to the court complaint, a Mower County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on patrol on First Drive NW when he ran the plates on a Buick Lesabre, which came back to a registered owner with an active warrant.

When the vehicle was pulled over the driver, identified as Naatz, said that the car belonged to another and upon confirming it the stop was ended. However, the deputy later learned that Naatz’s drivers license had been canceled and that there was an active warrant out for Naatz as well.

Naatz was pulled over again and during this second stop, deputies allegedly noted indications of impairment and later in the stop Naatz failed field sobriety tests.

During the stop multiple .22 LR rounds were discovered on Naatz’s person and more rounds were discovered in the vehicle along with drugs and drug paraphernalia. The drugs tested positive for methamphetamines weighing a total of 18.75 grams with packaging.

Naatz also informed deputies of a rifle in the trunk. Deputies located the firearm — a .22 Long Rifle with more ammunition. Naatz allegedly told deputies the rifle belonged to his father and could not say how long it had been in his possession.

He also allegedly admitted that the methamphetamine and other items in the vehicle were his.

A review of Naatz’s criminal history shows prior convictions for several fifth degree drugs as well as DWI convictions.