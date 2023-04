Austin grad will play in Division III men’s golf championship Published 2:16 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

Austin grad Ian Bundy is a part of the UW-Superior men’s golf team that recently won its fourth UMAC title in program history.

Bundy, a sophomore, shot an 80 and he hit four pars over the last five holes at the UMAC tournament.

Bundy his teammates will compete in the NCAA Division III men’s golf championship in Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky on May 16.