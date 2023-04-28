Austin boys golfers finish 10th in first Big Nine competition Published 7:59 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

The Austin boys golf team finished in 10th place in the first of two Big Nine meets in Faribault Thursday.

Isaac Anderson led the Packers with an 82.

Team standings: 1. Albert Lea, 302; 2. Rochester Mayo 303; 3. Rochester Century 307; 4. Faribault 317; 5. Northfield 318; 5. Owatonna 318; 7. Rochester John Marshall 319; 8. Mankato West 326; 8. Mankato East 326; 10. Austin 335; 11. Red Wing 356; 12. Winona 379

Email newsletter signup

Austin scoring: Isaac Anderson, 82; Carter Hovelsrud, 84; Izaac Erickson, 84; Elijah Krueger, 85; Cale Tupy, 87; Dane Mitchell, 93