APD ask public’s help in search for missing girl Published 1:54 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Austin teen.

According to APD’s Facebook page, police are looking for 13-year-old Samara D. Boyce who voluntarily walked away from her residence on April 10 and was spotted near Kwik Trip on 11th Drive NE at approximately 6:50 p.m. that day.

She was last seen wearing a black “Snoop Dog” t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black crocs. She is 5-11 with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes and weighs 160 pounds.

Email newsletter signup

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of Boyce are urged to contact the Austin Police Department at 1-507-434-9400.