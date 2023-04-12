APD ask public’s help in search for missing girl

Published 1:54 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By Daily Herald

Samara D. Boyce

The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Austin teen.

According to APD’s Facebook page, police are looking for 13-year-old Samara D. Boyce who voluntarily walked away from her residence on April 10 and was spotted near Kwik Trip on 11th Drive NE at approximately 6:50 p.m. that day.

She was last seen wearing a black “Snoop Dog” t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black crocs. She is 5-11 with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes and weighs 160 pounds.

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of Boyce are urged to contact the Austin Police Department at 1-507-434-9400.

 

