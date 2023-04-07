Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) announces April 18-19 auditions for ‘Cinderella’ musical Published 5:46 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) announces auditions will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, April 18-19, for the musical “Cinderella” at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, 147 N. Broadway in Albert Lea.

The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, it has been adapted for the stage with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity.

Directed by Gordy Handeland with musical direction by Eileen Ness, nine performances are scheduled for June 15−25. There are many roles available for adults of various ages, and a handful of roles available for children. Children should be at least 8 years old to audition. Those auditioning should be prepared to sing, read from the script and learn a few dance steps. Auditions begin at 6 p.m. for children ages 8–14 with auditions for 15 and older beginning at approximately 7 p.m. Rehearsals will be scheduled weeknights starting in late April, with some weekend involvement closer to the performance dates.

Email newsletter signup

Tickets and more information regarding auditions are at actonbroadway.com.