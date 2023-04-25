Adopt a Highway volunteers remove 38,500 bags of trash from highways in 2022 Published 6:22 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The Minnesota Department of Transportation thanks the thousands of Adopt a Highway volunteers who helped to keep roadsides clean and free of litter in 2022 by picking up more than 38,500 bags of trash from highway ditches, and MnDOT invites more Minnesotans to join the program.

Statewide, more than 1,860 Adopt a Highway groups volunteered their time for well over 88,000 hours collectively last year. With at least 900 roadway sections currently available for adoption statewide, MnDOT welcomes more groups to volunteer.

“Adopt a Highway volunteers provide such a valuable service to our state. Not only do they help keep Minnesota roadsides clean and beautiful, but their work allows MnDOT crews to focus on other tasks to keep highways safe for all travelers,” said Ann McLellan, MnDOT’s Adopt a Highway manager.

Groups who want to volunteer should visit MnDOT’s Adopt a Highway website to connect with their local program coordinator.

Volunteers are asked to commit to the program for at least two years and pick up litter on both sides of their roadway section at least twice a year. The average length of an adopted roadway is two miles. MnDOT posts signs along the adopted segments of road to recognize the name of volunteer groups. There are also opportunities to sign-up for a one-day only Pick a Highway event.

MnDOT provides safety information, trash bags and safety vests to every volunteer. Maintenance crews pick up the filled bags of trash that volunteers leave along the side of the road.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down, move over and use caution whenever they see an Adopt a Highway volunteer group picking up trash along the roadway.

The Adopt a Highway program has been part of MnDOT’s maintenance operations since 1990.