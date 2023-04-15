Minotauros show urgency in win over Bruins Published 8:06 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

The Minot Minotauros showed the urgency of a team trying to make the playoffs as they scored four first period goals and beat the Austin Bruins 7-3 in Riverside Arena Friday.

Minot is one of five NAHL Central teams fighting for three playoff spots and the Bruins have already clinched the No. 1 seed.

SCORING SUMMARY

Minot 4 1 2 – 7

Austin 0 2 1 – 3

First period

(M) Joe Westlund (Nick O’Hanisain, Adam Mahler) 7:59

(M) John Emmons (Chase LaPinta, Mahler) 8:17

(M) Westlund (Weston Knox) 10:31

(M) LaPinta (Knox, Colby Joseph) 17:04

Second period

(A) Dylan Cook (Gavin Morrissey, Ocean Wallace) (power play) :34

(M) Hunter Longhi (Knox, LaPinta) (power play) 7:51

(A) Matys Brassard (Nate Looft, Damon Furueth) 15:18

Third period

(A) Dylan Cook (Morrissey, Walter Zacher) 1:46

(M) Longhi 13:12

(M) Lonhi 18:15

Shots: Minot – 23; Austin – 31

Power plays: Minot – 1-for-2; Austin – 1-for-6