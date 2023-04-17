50-JV-23-572
Published 7:17 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
District Court
County of: Mower
Judicial District:
Third Judicial District
Court File Number:
50-JV-23-572
Case Type:
CHIPS – Permanency
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Shanika Harrington and Shaninth Ray
Summons and Notice
Termination of Parental Rights Matter (CHP-115)
NOTICE TO: Shaninth Ray, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.
2. This is your notice that this Termination of Parental Rights case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3 Austin MN 55912, on May 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition.
Dated April 4, 2023
BY: Mower County
Court Administration
201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3
Austin MN 55912
507-509-7013
Austin Daily Herald:
Apr. 8, 15 and 22, 2023
50-JV-23-572