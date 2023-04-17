50-JV-23-572 Published 7:17 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

District Court

County of: Mower

Judicial District:

Third Judicial District

Court File Number:

50-JV-23-572

Case Type:

CHIPS – Permanency

In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Shanika Harrington and Shaninth Ray

Summons and Notice

Termination of Parental Rights Matter (CHP-115)

NOTICE TO: Shaninth Ray, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).

1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.

2. This is your notice that this Termination of Parental Rights case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3 Austin MN 55912, on May 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information.

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition.

Dated April 4, 2023

BY: Mower County

Court Administration

201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3

Austin MN 55912

507-509-7013

Austin Daily Herald:

Apr. 8, 15 and 22, 2023

50-JV-23-572