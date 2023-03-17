Westminster hosting annual Easter celebration Published 6:40 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

Westminster Presbyterian Church is inviting people to its EGGs-traordinary Easter Adventure.

The adventure gets started at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 and will include a telling of the Easter story along with games, crafts, snacks, face painting, an egg hunt, raffle, a photo boot and entertainment featuring Jim Jayes.

The event will conclude at 10:30 a.m.

Invite your friends and neighbors to this annual Easter event.