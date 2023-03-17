Westminster hosting annual Easter celebration

Published 6:40 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

By Daily Herald

Kids break out in laughter during Jim Jayes’ show at Westminister Presbyterian Easter celebration. Herald file photo

Westminster Presbyterian Church is inviting people to its EGGs-traordinary  Easter Adventure.

The adventure gets started at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 and will include a telling of the Easter story along with games, crafts, snacks, face painting, an egg hunt, raffle, a photo boot and entertainment featuring Jim Jayes.

The event will conclude at 10:30 a.m.

Invite your friends and neighbors to this annual Easter event.

