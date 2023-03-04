Westfield’s Zweiner takes sixth at state wrestling meet Published 5:15 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

A pair of area wrestlers competed at the Class A state meet in Xcel Energy Center Friday and Saturday.

Westfield’s Bo Zweiner finished in sixth place at 132 pounds after hew pinned by Ryan Jensen of Belgrade-BE in his final match at state.

Zweiner, a sophomore who finishes with a record of 36-9 overall, pinned Mark Schiefelbein of Kimball in the first round and he was pinned by Alex Diederich of Royalton in the wrestlebacks.

Westfield senior Cade Christianson lost his only match at state to William Pilanski on second period pin.

Christianson finishes with a record of 32-12 overall at 145 pounds.