Virginia E. Davis, 94

Virginia Elaine Davis, age 94, of Albert Lea, formerly of Clarks Grove, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community in Albert Lea.

She was born on April 12, 1928, to Charles and Effie (Thompson) Peterson in Udolpho Township, Mower County, Minnesota. Virginia attended a one-room country school through the 8th grade and Blooming Prairie High School, graduating in 1946. After graduation, she worked as a telephone operator at Northwestern Bell in Austin. She was baptized and confirmed at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church, rural Austin. On June 1, 1947, Virginia was united in marriage to George Davis in a double wedding at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church along with George’s sister, Dorothy, and her husband, Allen Johnson. George and Virginia were blessed with four children, Arden, Roger, Kevin, and Carol. They made their home on the Davis family farm in Newry Township until retiring to Clarks Grove in 1997.

A lifelong member of Red Oak Grove, Virginia taught Sunday school, served as WELCA president and was a member of Rebekah Circle. She loved serving her church community and working alongside the women of Red Oak Grove helping at the Strawberry Festival, serving coffee, reading scripture, and greeting on Sunday mornings.

Virginia was a 4H leader, a member of the Newry Merry Homemaker’s Club and was involved in Freeborn County Home Extension, representing the county in the Southeast District.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, dining out, decorating her home, entertaining, and writing in her journal. Above all, she loved her family dearly and will be sadly missed.

Virginia is survived by three sons, Arden (Tammy) Davis of Rapid City, South Dakota, Roger (Marcia) Davis of New Ulm and Kevin (Kirsten) Davis of Albert Lea; one daughter, Carol (Tony) Jensen of Rockford; twelve grandchildren, Jeffrey Davis, Brooke Larson, Sara (Dustin) Wilfahrt, Christopher Davis, Matthew Davis, Michael (Dana) Davis, Robert (Marina) and Derek Moseley, Annika, Leiana, Ethan and Julia Jensen; seventeen great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jeanette and Marlys Peterson, brother-in-law, Paul Everson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Effie Peterson; husband, George Davis; sisters, Esther Peters, Muriel Dahl and Bertha Everson; brothers, Donald and Dale Peterson; and infant sister and brother, Phyllis and Spencer.

Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church, rural Austin with Reverend Leandra Anderson and Reverend Kathy Ulland-Klinkner officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday morning. Private interment will be at Red Oak Grove Cemetery in the summer. Memorials preferred to Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church, Red Oak Grove Cemetery Association, or donor’s choice. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.