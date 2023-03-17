Variety show to share a host of talent Published 6:42 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

The Austin Community Variety Show, to be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church will be offering plenty of entertainment.

Already announced to be performing is the “One Man Band,” Gary Froiland, however, there will be several acts participating at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

Admission is a free-will offering with refreshments at intermission. Those participating will include talent from both Austin and the surrounding areas including vocalists, instrumental music, comedy, singing groups and skits.

All net proceeds go to the Austin Packer Pantry.