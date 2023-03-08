Variety show coming March 25 Published 6:01 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Billed as a “One Man Band,” Gary Froiland will be heading up a cast of many at the upcoming variety show scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 25 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Austin.

Froiland has performed in 12 states, plus Japan and Norway. He plays the fiddle, guitar, five-string banjo, harmonica and the musical saw. He also has a 43 year history of holding Cowboy Church and participating in others shows held in Kasson, LeRoy and Cherry Grove.

Froiland started in a bluegrass band, which won him and others a following for many years. He has performed in nearly all of the variety shows held in Dexter since 1980. There is no charge for the upcoming show. All donations are being donated to the Austin Packer Pantry.