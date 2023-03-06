Two GMLO girls take second at state wrestling meet Published 10:02 am Monday, March 6, 2023

Two GMLO girls wrestlers finished in second place and another took fifth at the Minnesota Girls State Wrestling Meet in Xcel Energy Center this past weekend.

Junior Diann Smith was defeated by Abby Evrasti of Bertha-Hewiitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie 3-1 in the championship match at 138-pounds. Smith beat Brooke Kritzeck of Park Rapids Area 16-2 in the quarterfinals and she pinned Alley Altringer of Anoka in the first period of the semifinals. Smith finishes with a record of 23-4 overall.

Senior McKenna Hendrickson finished in second place at 132 after she was pinned by Joel Makem of Shakopee in the championship match.

Hendrickson had pinned Imrie Mistic of Bemidji in the first round and she beat Jaden Ruegsegger of Centennial 18-15 in the semifinals. Hendrickson, who was a first year wrestler this season after playing basketball in the past, finishes with a record of 20-3 overall.

Senior Mackenzie Armagost took fifth at 126 after she edged out Amelia Converse 9-8 of Saint Croix Lutheran.

Armagost beat Tori Bahr of Bemidji by disqualification in the wrestle backs after she had lost to Cassandra Gonzales of Shakopee. Armagost finished 23-8 overall.