Toland is Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month Published 6:18 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

The Austin Noon Kiwanis, in conjunction with staff from Austin High School, have selected senior Rachel Toland as their Student of the Month.

Regarding her academic experience at AHS, Rachel said: “As many other students can relate to, COVID impacted me a lot my freshman through junior years. I have really enjoyed having a “normal” senior year where I’ve been able to attend games every season and can be in class participating. After having to adapt to distance and hybrid learning, I have realized to never take the classroom for granted. I am also very grateful for the technology available to us to make the unfortunate situation a little less unfortunate.”

Rachel describes herself as, “independent, determined and adaptable — I consider my determination to be the best measure of my success because when I struggle, I always get back up on top of things and use it as a lesson.”

The school activities Rachel has participated in include Chamber and Symphony Orchestra, DECA, JO Victory Volleyball and Scarlet Cord (with 165 volunteer hours recorded). She has been selected to the Big 9 Select Symphony Orchestra.

Through the Chamber orchestra, Rachel has volunteered at nursing homes, Lions Club, Paramount Theater, KSMQ and the Hormel Historic Home. She has also been a Sunday School teacher at church and participated in a youth group trip to Indiana where she learned how to work with people, “you have never met from all around the world.”

After graduation, Rachel plans on attending the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) this fall, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications to work towards being a Media Brand Manager.

Rachel says that, “someone who has positively impacted me is my parents. They always push me to do my best when times get hard and never doubt my capabilities. My dad is one of the biggest reasons I give back to my community and motivates me to keep going and always help others.”