Tickets on sale for annual Dairy Banquet Published 6:30 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Tickets for the 70th Mower County Dairy Banquet are now on sale.

The Mower County Dairy Royalty will be crowned at the annual banquet, which will be held on Saturday, March 25, at Lansing Corners Bar and Grill, just north of Austin. The event will begin with a silent scholarship auction at 11:30 a.m., followed by a noon luncheon.

The 2023 Mower County Dairy Princess candidates are Chloe Canterbury, daughter of Josh and Jody Canterbury, Adams; Lydia Reinartz, daughter of Steve and Darcey Reinartz, Adams; and Megan Silbaugh, daughter of Paul and Sara Silbaugh, Lyle.

This year, three Mower County Dairy Ambassadors will be crowned. The Ambassador program is open to ninth, 10th and 11th grade girls who have a passion for the dairy industry and dairy products.

The candidates are Emma Koenigs, daughter of Tom and Katie Koenigs, Adams; Meryn Silbaugh, daughter of Paul and Sara Silbaugh, Lyle; and Haylea Swenson, daughter of Chris Swenson and Jessica Smith, Adams.

Four Mower County Milkmaids will be crowned this year. Girls in third and fourth grade with a passion for the dairy industry and dairy products are eligible to be a Milkmaid.

The candidates are Harper Felten, daughter of Chad and Heather Felten, Rose Creek; Hayden Felten, daughter of Chad and Heather Felten, Rose Creek; Emma Jax, daughter of Bob and Gina Jax, Rose Creek; and Liviana Vogt daughter of Josh and Heather Vogt, Rose Creek.

Tickets for the banquet are $15 and must be purchased from Mower County ADA board members Eugene Anderson at 507-440-8650, Tanya Miller at 507-440-5445, Julia Mullenbach at 507-438-7739, McKinzie Neitzke at 507-440-2009 and Chris Sukalski at 507-251-0871.