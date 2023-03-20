Tanya Susan Hughes Miller passed away at her home on March 16, 2023 after a two year battle with ALS. She was born on October 30, 1953 to Andrew L. Westra and Geraldine Hughes.

She graduated from Austin High in Austin, MN in 1971. Tanya was married to Chris Cardel and later divorced having one son Jason Cardel. She married Richard Miller in 1982 having two sons Ryan and Josh. She worked at Cedar Valley Services for 34 years retiring in 2011.

Tanya’s greatest joy in her life was spending time with her four grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, fishing, painting, crafts that she shared with many family members and friends. She had a love for cats. She rescued many throughout the years. Her husband Richard built a catzebo just so they could enjoy the outdoors.

Tanya is survived by her beloved husband Richard; children Chad, Jason (Brenda), Ryan (Vilay) and Josh; grandchildren Brandon, Ella, Tailyn and Ava; Mother Geraldine; siblings Bonnie, Patty (John), Julie (Brian), Tom, Terry (Deb), Chris. She is preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

A memorial service will be held Monday March 27, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church, 2001 6th Ave SE, Austin, MN. Memorial available from 10:00 to 11:00. Service at 11:00 am followed by lunch and fellowship.