SURPLUS VEHICLE SALE
Published 9:21 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Austin Utilities
Surplus Vehicle Sale
Accepting Sealed bids for the following surplus vehicle:
1999 Altec D945B Derrick truck
Vehicle is located at 1908 14 th St NE (Austin Utilities Central Facility).
Vehicle information can be found on our website and our Facebook page.
Bids must be received at Austin Utilities central facility no later than 3:00 pm April 10 th , 2023. Results will be available on April 11 th after 9:00 am.
Bids must be on an Austin Utilities form that can be picked up at the address listed above or downloaded from the Austin Utilities website. www.austinutilities.com
Austin Daily Herald:
Mar. 25, 29 and Apr. 1, 2023
