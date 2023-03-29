SURPLUS VEHICLE SALE Published 2:15 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Austin Utilities

Surplus Vehicle Sale

Accepting Sealed bids for the following surplus vehicle:

1999 Altec D945B Derrick truck

Vehicle is located at 1908 14 th St NE (Austin Utilities Central Facility).

Vehicle information can be found on our website and our Facebook page.

Bids must be received at Austin Utilities central facility no later than 3:00 pm April 10 th , 2023. Results will be available on April 11 th after 9:00 am.

Bids must be on an Austin Utilities form that can be picked up at the address listed above or downloaded from the Austin Utilities website. www.austinutilities.com

